Scattered showers and thunderstorms forecast for HCMC, Southern region

Both domestic and international meteorological agencies report that a rain-bearing system is forming over the Southern region.

This afternoon, October 10, the Southern region is forecast to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting and global forecasting platforms such as Windy, Zoom Earth and AccuWeather, the Southern provinces have recorded scattered showers and thunderstorms over the past 24 hours, with some areas experiencing heavy rain.

Rainfall totals included 54.6 mm in Dong Ban in Tay Ninh Province and 51.4 mm in La Nga in Dong Nai Province. In Ho Chi Minh City, the sky turned cloudy early this morning with temperatures ranging from 25–31 degrees Celsius, high humidity and southeasterly winds.

Satellite imagery captured at 7:45 a.m. on October 10 shows cloud masses being driven by southwesterly winds toward Southern Vietnam.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting predicts moderate to heavy rain across areas from southern Quang Tri to Hue, as well as the South-Central coast and Central Highlands, with rainfall of 15 mm–40 mm and localized totals exceeding 80 mm during the day.

In the Southern region, particularly the center and eastern Ho Chi Minh City, coastal areas from Ba Ria–Vung Tau to Ca Mau, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening, with rainfall between 10 mm and 30 mm and local peaks possibly above 60 mm.

Data from Windy and Zoom Earth show strong thundercloud development over the southwestern waters, gradually moving toward the southern mainland. Average wind speeds are forecast at 10–15 kilometers per hour, with gusts exceeding 25 kilometers per hour during thunderstorms.

Forecast models from AccuWeather and the U.S. GFS indicate a 70–80 percent chance of rain this afternoon in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region, mainly between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

