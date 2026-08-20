Virtual reality experience takes visitors back to historic Autumn of 1945

A virtual reality (VR) program at the Reunification Palace in Ho Chi Minh City is allowing residents and visitors to relive the historic moment when the Democratic Republic of Vietnam was proclaimed in 1945.

On August 19, large numbers of residents and tourists attended the “Return to the Sacred Moment” program at Ho Chi Minh City’s Reunification Palace, using VR technology to experience the historic moment that marked the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.

Delegates press the button to launch the “Return to the Sacred Moment” program.

The event was attended by Nguyen Manh Cuong, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee; Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the municipal Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization; and People’s Armed Forces Hero Nguyen Van Tau, along with other officials, residents and visitors.

Through VR technology, the program recreates the atmosphere of Ba Dinh Square on September 2, 1945, allowing participants to immerse themselves in the crowds attending the historic ceremony and listen to President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.

The immersive experience offers the public a vivid way to connect with national history and gain a closer understanding of the historic moment when the Democratic Republic of Vietnam was established.

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong speaks at the program.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong said the program’s significance extends beyond its use of modern technology, as it also helps people gain a deeper understanding of and appreciation for the sacrifices and contributions of previous generations and the values they passed down.

The program is being held at the Reunification Palace from August 19 to August 21 and is expected to welcome around 10,000 residents and visitors.

Thousands of residents and visitors came to the Reunification Palace to register for the technology-based historical experience.

The event is directed by Voice of Vietnam, with VTC News and the Center for Information Technology and Communications Development (CDIT) under the Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology as organizers. It marks the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and is held in the lead-up to National Day on September 2.

By Manh Thang – Translated by Huyen Huong