Exhibition honors President Ton Duc Thang’s life and career

The thematic exhibition “Journey of 20 Flower Seasons” features over 180 documents, artifacts, and artworks, looking back at the 20-year history of the fine arts competition “Ho Chi Minh City Children with Uncle Ton.”

Delegates gather for a ceremony marking the 138th anniversary of President Ton Duc Thang's birth and the opening of the exhibition “Journey of 20 Flower Seasons.” (Photo: SGGP)

On August 20, the Ton Duc Thang Museum located at No.5, Ton Duc Thang Street, Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City held a commemoration ceremony marking the 138th birth anniversary of President Ton Duc Thang (August 20, 1888 – August 20, 2026) alongside the opening of the special exhibition “Journey of 20 Flower Seasons.”

The event was attended by Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Dinh Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Minh Nhut, and other officials.

Visitors view the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

During the gathering, delegates commemorated the revolutionary life, career, and noble virtues of President Ton Duc Thang, a close comrade-in-arms of President Ho Chi Minh and an exemplary leader of the Party and State who dedicated his entire life to national independence, reunification, and socialist construction.

Director of the Ton Duc Thang Museum, Pham Thanh Nam, emphasized that President Ton Duc Thang’s revolutionary journey stands as a shining example of revolutionary ethics, loyalty, and devotion to the Party and the people. He noted that celebrating Uncle Ton's birth anniversary serves as an occasion to honor his legacy while educating younger generations on patriotic and revolutionary traditions.

The Ton Duc Thang Museum receives historical artifacts and documents handed over by Cao Thang Technical College. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Pham Thanh Nam, “Journey of 20 Flower Seasons” reflects on the 20-year history of the children's drawing contest “Ho Chi Minh City Children with Uncle Ton.” Over 180 documents and artifacts, including award-winning artworks, showcase the contest's establishment and growth, highlighting the contributions of generations of young contestants, teachers, and organizers.

Through these paintings, children have the opportunity to explore Uncle Ton’s life, career, and character, translating their understanding of history into artistic expression. The initiative also contributes to promoting heritage education through fine arts, fostering patriotism, national pride, and a commitment to preserving historical and cultural values.

A silk portrait of President Ton Duc Thang created by artist Viet Anh on Tan Chau silk (An Giang Province) is donated to the museum. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, the Ton Duc Thang Museum received a collection of artifacts and historical documents handed over by Cao Thang Technical College, reflecting the institution's history and its deep historical connection to President Ton Duc Thang.

The museum also received a silk portrait of President Ton Duc Thang created by artist Viet Anh on premium Tan Chau silk from An Giang Province.

The “Journey of 20 Flower Seasons” exhibition will run through February 28, 2027, at the Ton Duc Thang Museum.

By Thien Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh