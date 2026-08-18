Over 40,000 expected to attend “Fatherland in Our Hearts” national concert

The political-artistic program “Fatherland in Our Hearts” is scheduled to take place at Van Phuc City in Hiep Binh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City on August 23.

Delegates at the announcement ceremony for the political-artistic program “Fatherland in Our Hearts.” (Photo: SGGP)

On August 17, Nhan Dan (People’s) Newspaper and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee jointly held a press conference to announce the political-artistic program “Fatherland in Our Hearts” (also known as National Concert: Fatherland in Our Hearts).

The event was attended by Mr. Le Quoc Minh, Party Central Committee member, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper, Deputy Head of the Central Commission for Information and Education, and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association; Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association in charge of the Southern region, Tran Trong Dung; General Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency, Le Van Minh; and deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Dinh Thi Thanh Thuy.

Mr. Le Quoc Minh, Party Central Committee member, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper, Deputy Head of the Central Commission for Information and Education, and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association, speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The National Concert: Fatherland in Our Hearts will take place at 8 p.m. on August 23 at Van Phuc City in Hiep Binh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. The program comprises three chapters, including “One Fatherland,” “Proud Red,” and “Fatherland in Our Hearts.”

Carrying the message “The Fatherland is nowhere far away; the Fatherland is in every heart,” the program seeks to further inspire patriotism and connect generations through stories of Vietnam’s history, culture, and people.

More than 40,000 invitations to attend the event in person have now been distributed to the audience. In addition to the main stage at Van Phuc City, the program will feature an online viewing site at Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, which is expected to attract around 20,000 spectators.

The organizing committee presents invitations to participating units. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition to the performing artists, the program will feature the participation of various forces, including the Honor Guard of Regiment 275 under the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Guard Command; the Officers’ Formation representing the five military branches; the Male People’s Security Officers’ Formation; the Southern Female Guerrillas’ Formation; the Female Officers and Soldiers’ Formation of the Vietnam People’s Army Peacekeeping Force; and the Female Officers’ Formation of the United Nations Peacekeeping Police Force under Police Peacekeeping Unit No. 1 of the Ministry of Public Security.

Their participation will help connect memories of the struggle for national independence and reunification with the image of Vietnamese servicemen and women today, who are tasked with safeguarding the Fatherland and contributing to international peacekeeping efforts.

The program is expected to conclude with a 15-minute artistic fireworks display.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, speaks at the announcement ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

As part of the program announcement event, the organizing committee presented 2,600 invitations to officials and soldiers, workers, veterans, wounded soldiers, families of fallen soldiers and people with meritorious services to the nation, as well as those who have contributed to the peace and development of Ho Chi Minh City and the country.

Throughout August 15 and 16, the political-artistic program “Fatherland in Our Hearts” officially opened its ticket distribution site at Le Van Tam Park in Tan Dinh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, welcoming thousands of people looking forward to the patriotic music festival.

The National Concert: “Fatherland in Our Hearts,” organized by Nhan Dan Newspaper, is staged as a large-scale music festival combined with political discourse. Through music, visual effects, stage performances and modern presentation technologies, the program tells stories of national history, patriotism and the Vietnamese people’s aspirations for development. Organized through social mobilization, the program is open to the public free of charge. In 2025, the program was among the community art events held to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day on September 2. It attracted 50,000 spectators at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi and received several prestigious awards.

Young audiences line up to receive tickets to the “National Concert: Fatherland in Our Hearts.” (Photo: Organizing Committee)

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh