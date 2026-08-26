Distinctive dishes featured at Green Food Festival 2026

At the opening of the 2026 Ho Chi Minh City Vegetarian Food Festival

The third Ho Chi Minh City Vegetarian Food Festival (Green Food Festival 2026) took place from August 25 to August 30 at Binh Phu Park in Binh Phu Ward. Organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Culinary Association in collaboration with the People’s Committee of Binh Phu Ward, the festival aims to promote sustainable lifestyles through food and community activities.

With the theme “Choosing Green Cuisine – For a Green Future,” the event seeks to connect the value chain of green agriculture, green production, green cuisine, green consumption, green tourism, and a green community.

Over the course of seven days, visitors can enjoy a professional chef competition, a student playground, culinary demonstrations, workshops on green trends, a forum on Vietnam’s vegetarian ecosystem, and cultural-artistic performances. The program will also showcase a wide variety of distinctive vegetarian dishes.

On August 27, the workshop “The Global Vegan Wave: From Lifestyle to Product Standards” will be held, accompanied by demonstrations of Vietnamese vegetarian cuisine. On August 28, the forum “Dialogue to Create a Green Future” will bring together experts and stakeholders to discuss sustainable development.

Chefs showcase the preparation of a giant vegetarian sandwich at the festival.

Nguyen Tan Viet, chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Culinary Association and head of the organizing committee, stated: "A dish originates not just in the kitchen; it starts with the land, the farmers, and the sources of ingredients. It then undergoes production, processing, and the expertise of chefs, ultimately being influenced by our individual choices at the dining table. Thus, the aim of the third festival is not merely to be larger, but more crucially, to foster a greener impact through consumer awareness and choices, as well as the production methods of businesses and the operations of the F&B industry."

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By Tieu Tan - Translated by Anh Quan