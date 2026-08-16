Ho Chi Minh City to host third annual Green Food Festival for sustainable living

Ho Chi Minh City will host third annual Green Food Festival for sustainable living, said the organizer at a press brief.

On August 15, at the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association, the Ho Chi Minh City Culinary Association, in coordination with the People's Committee of Binh Phu Ward, provided information regarding the Ho Chi Minh City Vegetarian Culinary Festival (Green Food Festival) 2026.

At the press brief

The third edition of the festival will take place from August 24 to 30 under the theme "Choosing Green Cuisine for a Green Future."

Chairman Nguyen Tan Viet of theHo Chi Minh City Food And Beverage Association (FBA) stated that the festival aims to create a connecting space for green cuisine, green consumption, green agriculture, green tourism, and a green economy.

The festival features approximately 200 booths spanning culinary arts, green foods, agricultural products, OCOP (One Commune One Product) items, tourism, green consumer goods, and technology and solutions serving the food and beverage (F&B) industry, with an expected turnout of over 350,000 visitors.

Throughout the 7-day event, activities will include the Professional Chef Competition, the Student Vegetarian Culinary Competition, the Green Environment Day, the Waste Recycling Day, and the Green Family workshop, alongside culinary demonstrations of vegetarian dishes and evening cultural and artistic performances.

Chefs prepare lotus-based dishes during the festival. Photo: Organizing Committee

On August 29, the program "Connecting Love - Sowing Seeds of Happiness" will present 200 gifts to disadvantaged residents and 30 full "Green Chef Scholarships" to young people facing difficult circumstances to study professional culinary arts.

The festival is accompanied by several ambassadors, beauty queens, and artists.

By Tieu Tan - Translated By Anh Quan