Culture/art

Asian Youth Orchestra performs classical masterpieces in Hanoi

The Asian Youth Orchestra (AYO), bringing together more than 100 talented young musicians from across Asia, performed for the first time at Ho Guom Opera in Hanoi on August 12 as part of a concert featuring classical masterpieces.

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The special program brought together young musicians from China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Uzbekistan, offering Hanoi audiences works by renowned composers such as Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev, and Dmitri Shostakovich.

Russian pianist Anna Tsybuleva, winner of the First Prize at the 2015 Leeds International Piano Competition, is known for her poetic interpretation and refined technique. She has performed at major music venues across Europe, Asia, and the US and collaborated with leading orchestras and conductors.

Young pianist Lingfei Stephan Xie has also earned recognition at major international competitions, including the Bösendorfer/Yamaha USASU International Piano Competition and the National Chopin Piano Competition of Canada. In 2025, he won the Tianjin Juilliard Piano Festival.

Conductor Joseph Bastian, making his first visit to Vietnam, said he was delighted to discover new places and a new concert hall while experiencing the audience’s response to the orchestra. He stressed that although AYO members come from different countries and territories, classical and symphonic music is the common bond that brings them together.

Founded in 1990, AYO combines intensive training with international performance and cultural exchange. Each summer, its members undertake a six-week program, including training in Hong Kong (China) and a three-week international concert tour with renowned conductors and soloists.

The orchestra also provides Vietnamese young musicians with opportunities to connect with peers across Asia, exchange experience, and develop their careers in an international artistic environment. The orchestra will give a second concert at Ho Guom Opera on August 13.

Vietnamplus

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