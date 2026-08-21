“Ba Dinh Sunshine” reflects message of faith, resilience, Vietnam’s aspirations

On the evening of August 20, at the Vietnam–Soviet Friendship Cultural Palace in Hanoi, the People’s Deputies Newspaper organized the political art program “Ba Dinh Sunshine.”

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man congratulates the artists participating in the “Ba Dinh Sunshine” program. (Photo: SGGP)

The program marked the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man attended the event, alongside senior leaders from ministries, central departments, and parliamentary committees.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Through the language of political performance art, the program traced Vietnam's historic journey from President Ho Chi Minh’s return to lead the revolutionary movement to the landmark autumn of 1945, which saw the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam. It also highlighted the first General Election for the 1st National Assembly, reflecting the legislature's 80-year journey alongside the nation through its struggles for independence, national reunification, economic reform, and development.

Originating from historic Ba Dinh Square, where President Ho Chi Minh proclaimed the Declaration of Independence, "Ba Dinh Sunshine" illustrated the enduring principle of placing the people at the core of governance. The program underscored the National Assembly's role in institutionalizing the public's will and aspirations throughout the nation's evolution.

The production was structured into three chapters, including "Uncle Ho Returns to the Fatherland," "Echoes of Uncle Ho’s Words Across the Land," and "Ba Dinh Sunshine Illuminates Millions of Hearts."

A performance at the “Ba Dinh Sunshine” program (Photo: SGGP)

Timeless classic songs were performed by prominent artists, including People’s Artist Tan Giao, Meritorious Artists Dang Duong and Hoang Tung, alongside singers Anh Tho, Dao To Loan, Duc Phuc, Pham Anh Duy, Nhat Thuy, and traditional folk singer Kieu Anh, interspersed with documentary footage and live interviews with historical witnesses.

Ultimately, "Ba Dinh Sunshine" conveyed a powerful message regarding the continuity of faith, resolve, and national ambition. It aimed to foster patriotism, national pride, and a spirit of dedication, energizing efforts to build a prosperous, strong, and happy Vietnam in a new era of development.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh