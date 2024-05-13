Travel firms offer various tours, big promotions for this summer

Visitors enjoy the experience of stand-up paddle boarding (SUP) in Phu Quy Island. (Photo: SGGP)

This summer, domestic and foreign visitors will have an opportunity to enjoy the bustling atmosphere of the 2nd HCMC River Festival 2024 which is scheduled to officially open on May 31 and run until June 10.

The 2024 HCMC River Festival under the theme “Legendary Ship” promoting the land, people, and cultural identities of Vietnam in general and HCMC particularly will include a wide range of cultural, sports, and tourism activities, such as a spectacular fireworks display, a boat race, a swimming competition across the river, performance of water scooters, a floating market, introduction of waterway tourism products and others.

Saigontourist Group, a leading tour operator in Vietnam, has launched a special promotion program for this summer with 360 domestic and foreign tours. For domestic tours departing from HCMC, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 50 percent. Additionally, some sea and island trips to Nam Du, Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Vung Tau, and Quy Nhon are also offered at competitive prices.

Tourist companies, consisting of Vietravel and Saco Travel, have also launched promotion programs to meet the rising travel demand for the upcoming summer holiday vacation.

Besides, a number of tours to Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Singapore, China, Japan, and South Korea are also of great interest to visitors. Of these, a Cambodia land tour costs VND2 million - VND3 million (US$78-US$117) per person, and Thailand and China tour packages with flight tickets are VND6 million - VND8 million per person and VND14 million - VND16 million per person respectively.

The summer travel demand doesn't differ significantly from the five-day holiday for this year's Reunification Day (April 30) and Labor Day (May 1) from April 27- May 1. Foreign tours which are offering from VND8 – 15 million per erson attract many individual travelers and family travelers, General Director od Luxtour Tran The Dung said.

Many Vietnamese travelers are opting for outbound tours due to the significant increase in the price of domestic flights and tourism services, and the lack of shopping and entertainment areas, according to Ben Thanh Tourist.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh