Transportation sector ensures vehicles for peak periods of Tet holidays

Transport departments, transport businesses, seaports, inland water ports, train stations and airports have been required to make plans to meet the travel needs of people during the festive season, New Year and Lunar New Year holidays of 2025.

The Ministry of Transport has just directed transport departments and businesses to urgently establish steering committees responding to matters before, during and after the Tet holiday; announce hotline numbers available 24/7, which promise round-the-clock support to people and offer on-time solutions to their issues.

Transport businesses need to complete their measures and backup transport plans, ready to organize transportation to relieve passenger congestion and promptly meet rising transport demands without causing traffic jams or a lack of transport means; also control and stabilize prices as directed by the Government.

During the upcoming peak period, specialized inspection forces will launch a campaign to check and handle violations in the transport sector.

The Ministry of Transport will organize working teams to check preparations for the Lunar New Year in some localities, airports, train stations and coach stations.

Regarding transport capacity, the Ministry of Transport reported that the nationwide road transport service currently has 966,000 vehicles, including 371,000 passenger cars and 595,000 trucks.

Meanwhile, rail transport has 1,065 passenger cars and 5,993 freight cars; and air transport has 216 Vietnamese-registered aircraft, a decrease of 31 aircraft compared to the same period in 2023.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the number of vehicles will meet transport activities during the year-end peak period.

Airlines increase flights during the year-end-peak periods.

Particularly, in the aviation sector, airlines continue to receive more dry and wet lease aircraft. The Ministry of Transport has asked the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to maximize conditions for airlines to increase flights during peak periods.

