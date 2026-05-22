Vietnam exports to Singapore surge on high-tech and electronic machinery boom

Vietnamese exports to Singapore saw a massive expansion in early 2026, driven by a dramatic surge in high-value electronic components, machinery, and processed industrial goods, a senior trade official said on Friday.

Illustrative photo (Photo: Thanh Huy)

Cao Xuan Thang, Vietnam’s Trade Counselor in Singapore, today said Vietnam’s exports to Singapore continued to post strong growth during the first months of 2026, led by high-value technology, electronics, and processed industrial products.

Data from Singapore’s Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority showed that total bilateral trade turnover since the beginning of 2026 has reached approximately SGD18.8 billion, up 43.7 percent compared with the same period last year.

Vietnam has maintained its position as Singapore’s 10th-largest trading partner. When considering only domestically originated goods from both countries, Vietnam is currently posting a trade surplus of more than US$4.18 billion with the Singaporean market.

Notably, Vietnam’s export structure to Singapore is shifting strongly toward technology products and supporting industries.

Exports of electrical machinery, equipment, and components (HS85) reached around SGD4.4 billion, surging 149.2 percent year-on-year and accounting for nearly 52 percent of Singapore’s total imports from Vietnam.

Meanwhile, exports of machinery, mechanical equipment, and spare parts (HS84) totaled nearly SGD3 billion, up more than 243 percent, while fuel and petroleum products rose over 302 percent.

Other export categories, including paper and paper products, textiles and garments, and beverages, also recorded positive growth.

According to Trade Counselor Cao Xuan Thang, Vietnamese businesses are becoming increasingly integrated into regional supply chains, particularly in electronics, mechanics, and supporting industries.

At the same time, many export sectors are achieving higher localization rates, helping increase the real value of exports and improve the trade balance.

By Ai Van - Translated by Anh Quan