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Vietnam extends anti-dumping review on imported steel cables

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Vietnam extends the review period for anti-dumping measures applied to pre-stressed steel cable products imported from Malaysia, Thailand and China.

On May 22, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan signed a decision to extend the review period for anti-dumping measures applied to pre-stressed steel cable products imported from Malaysia, Thailand and China by an additional three months.

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According to the decision, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has extended the review investigation timeframe by three months, shifting the final deadline for the investigation to October 21, 2026.

Previously, on January 21, 2026, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 150/QD-BCT regarding the first review of anti-dumping measures on pre-stressed steel cables originating from the three aforementioned countries.

Anti-dumping measures had previously been implemented by Vietnam against pre-stressed steel cable imports from these three markets. Through this review process, regulatory authorities are reassessing the anti-dumping tax rates after a period of enforcement to evaluate whether the current measures remain appropriate.

The review process will examine import trends, the dumping margins of foreign goods, and their overall impact on the domestic steel manufacturing industry. Based on these findings, the regulatory authority may maintain, adjust, or terminate the existing anti-dumping measures in compliance with trade remedy laws.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the extension aims to provide additional time to comprehensively and objectively review all matters related to the case, pursuant to Article 82 of the 2017 Law on Foreign Trade Management.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Huyen Huong

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anti-dumping review imported steel cables re-stressed steel cable products the Ministry of Industry and Trade

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