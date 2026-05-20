Tax Authority launches major campaign to clean up tax identification numbers

The General Department of Taxation has launched a nationwide campaign under Decision 595/QD-CT to clean up tax identification numbers and eliminate regulatory bottlenecks to support compliant businesses, officials said.

The General Department of Taxation, under the Ministry of Finance, announced it issued Decision No. 595/QD-CT to deploy the campaign titled "Cleaning Up Tax Identification Numbers - Unblocking Business Impediments" across the tax sector.

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According to the General Department of Taxation, the campaign aims to standardize data and reduce the volume of backlogged taxpayers who are currently inactive but have not yet completed procedures to terminate the validity of their tax identification numbers. It also aims to handle situations where taxpayers do not operate at their registered addresses.

Through these measures, the tax sector aims to eliminate bottlenecks affecting the investment, production, and business activities of compliant taxpayers, enhance the validity and efficiency of tax management, and contribute to preventing and blocking the exploitation of corporate legal entities to violate laws, commit tax fraud, and illegally profit from the State budget.

According to the set goals, a minimum of 80 percent of taxpayers will be reviewed to update personal information, contact details, and management data. Concurrently, 100 percent of backlogged files on the tax management application system will be reviewed to re-determine their actual operational status.

The tax sector also targets fully resolving a minimum of 35 percent of backlogged files before December 31, 2026, provided they meet the regulatory conditions. The ratio of enterprises completing procedures to terminate the validity of their tax identification numbers out of the total number of enterprises exiting the market in 2026 must reach a minimum of 40 percent.

Additionally, the rate of newly arising enterprises that do not operate at their registered addresses in 2026 must decrease by at least 20 percent compared to 2025.

During the implementation process, the tax authority encourages taxpayers, press agencies, associations, and society to participate in monitoring the execution of public duties. It invites stakeholders to assess the service quality of tax authorities and tax officials when processing dissolution files, and to denounce acts of establishing enterprises or household businesses for the purpose of trading invoices and illegally profiting from the State budget.

The General Department of Taxation requires its subordinate units and local grassroots tax units to strictly, synchronously, and effectively organize and implement the campaign within their assigned functions and tasks. If difficulties, obstacles, or needs for amendments and supplements arise, units must proactively propose solutions to the General Department of Taxation for resolution.



The campaign will be rolled out in three phases. The first phase, running from the issuance of the decision through July 15, will focus on consolidating the steering apparatus, issuing local action plans, reviewing and standardizing records, conducting initial classifications, publishing feedback contact points, developing implementation plans, and registering KPI targets. The second phase, from July 15 through Oct. 31, will involve sending notices and invitation letters, organizing meetings, guiding taxpayers through procedures, processing straightforward cases, and resolving files backlogged for one year or longer. Authorities will also intensify public outreach and support efforts to help taxpayers meet regulatory obligations. The third phase, from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, will prioritize difficult and long standing backlog cases, as well as files identified as high risk. Authorities will also consolidate and transfer serious violation cases in accordance with regulations before conducting a comprehensive review and assessment of the campaign’s results.

By Luu Thuy - Translated by Anh Quan