Training courses organized to improve taxi drivers’ communication skills in HCMC

A training program to improve communication skills and knowledge to handle situations at work for taxi drivers in the city has been organized, the HCMC Tourism Department said on September 29.

The program is held by the HCMC Tourism Department in collaboration with the Department of Public Security, the Transport Department, the Taxi Association, and the Cadre Academy of HCMC.

At present, the classes have been opened for taxi drivers in Tan Son Nhat International Airport and areas in the center of the city then will be organized for others throughout the city.

Participants are required to display their driver’s license, and not in violations of laws, regulations, or under investigation.

It is the first training program for drivers of taxi services and other public transport to serve tourists visiting HCMC. The organizer will hold 10-12 classes every year.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Tourism Department Le Truong Hien Hoa said that drivers of taxi services and other public transport are regarded as “tourism ambassadors” who accompany the city’s tourism industry to create and introduce beautiful images of culture, cuisine, and people of the southern metropolis to visitors.

The program also aims to create a cultural environment of civilized behaviors, healthy competition, and ensure tourist safety and security, promote the images of HCMC as a civilized and friendly city, he added.