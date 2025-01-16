Train ticket availability for Tet becoming limited

There are quite a few train tickets left in the post-Tet period from January 31 to February 3 on the route from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City. However, tickets for other dates and routes are still widely available.

This year, many families, students and workers have decided to return to their hometowns earlier than usual to enjoy Tet holiday.

On January 15, Vietnam Railway Corporation announced that after more than three months of ticket sales for the Lunar New Year, around 300,000 tickets have been sold.

Currently, only 6,000 tickets are available for the pre-Tet period, primarily during the peak travel days from January 20 to January 26 for short-distance routes to destinations such as Phan Thiet and Nha Trang. Meanwhile, train tickets for longer routes have been sold out.

From January 15 to January 19, there are still about 3,000 train tickets for routes from Saigon Railway Station to various destinations, and around 1,000 tickets for the route from Saigon Railway Station to Vinh Railway Station.

At the current time, the number of passengers at Saigon Railway Station is gradually increasing. The railway sector recommends passengers arrive at the station 30 minutes to one hour before their train's departure time to avoid missing their train.

Additionally, passengers are reminded to bring valid identification documents to verify their personal information before boarding.

By Hai Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong