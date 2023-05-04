Train suddenly derailed right after departing from Hue station

Two passenger train carriages of the Hanoi- Saigon route were suddenly derailed right after they departed from Hue train station in Thua Thien Hue Province.

The incident, which happened this afternoon and caused panic for passengers.

Vice Chairman of Thua Thien Hue Provincial People's Committee Hoang Hai Minh was at the scene and directed the functional forces to overcome the incident.

Right after the incident, around 355 passengers on the train left the carriages and returned to Hue station.

Functional forces sent a 100-ton crane to handle traffic jams and clear the scene.

The police of Hue City strive to regulate traffic and ensure security and order throughout the site.

Some photos and a video were captured at the scene of the derailed train.