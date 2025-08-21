Traffic violators may face community service penalties

In an effort to improve traffic safety, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has directed several government ministries to take action against traffic violations. One notable proposal is to implement community service penalties for certain traffic offenses. This would require an amendment to the Law on Handling of Administrative Violations.

The Ministry of Public Security is also tasked with developing new national standards for driver testing centers and increasing enforcement efforts to target violations that are major causes of accidents.

In addition, the Ministry of Education and Training has been assigned to develop a management plan for students operating electric bicycles, electric motorbikes, and vehicles under 50cc, and to work with traffic police to guide educational institutions in ensuring that students acquire sufficient knowledge and skills before being allowed to operate these vehicles.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has been directed to urgently finalize, within August, the issuance of national emission standards and the roadmap for applying emission limits to cars and motorbikes currently in use.

Relevant agencies are also required to review and propose management measures regarding mobile phone use while driving, drug control for vehicle operators, and regulation of youths using electric motorbikes and e-bikes, to be completed before December 31, 2025.

The Deputy Prime Minister further called on localities specifically Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to develop a ‘Safe Traffic City’ project, which will include initiatives such as reclaiming sidewalks for pedestrians, promoting the shift from private vehicles to public transport, and raising awareness about the timeline for implementing emission standards and transitioning to green transportation.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan