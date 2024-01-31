Traffic snarled up on both sides of cable-stayed Rach Mieu Bridge

Traffic was snarled up on both sides of the cable-stayed Rach Mieu Bridge yesterday morning because people working and studying in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeast provinces returned home for the Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year).

Traffic flow slowed down when the number of vehicles traveling on the National Highway 60 (the section passing Tien Giang and Ben Tre) increased causing traffic congestion in many sections of the highway. In particular, long lines of vehicles were seen at the Rach Mieu Bridge spanning the Tien River and linking the two provinces of Tien Giang and Ben Tre. Thousands of motorbikes and cars were snarling in both directions of the bridge.

A worker at Pouyuen Industrial Park in Ho Chi Minh City named Thanh from Giong Trom District of Ben Tre Province said that it took him more than 2 hours to ride a motorbike from My Tho City of Tien Giang to Chau Thanh District of Ben Tre Province.

He remembered that last year, it took him many hours to cross Rach Mieu Bridge; thus, this year he took leave early and returned to his hometown in the hope that the road and bridge would be clear. However, this year the traffic jam is even more serious. It's only the 20th of the 12th lunar month of 2023 (January 30, 2024) but the traffic jam was so bad. It could be worse in the next few days.

According to him, traffic jams occured not only on the Rach Mieu Bridge but also in many sections of the Highway 60 passing through Tien Giang and Ben Tre were also congested for hours.

Lieutenant Colonel Le Anh Tuan, Head of the Road Traffic Police Team in Tien Giang Province, confirmed that on January 30, traffic piled up on the Rach Mieu Bridge from about 9a.m. as people returned to their hometowns. At 10:20a.m. on the same day, police force had to ask the BOT toll station of the Rach Mieu Bridge to shut down, said Lieutenant Colonel Le Anh Tuan. At 4:00 p.m. on the same day, a long traffic jam still occurred on the Highway 60 near the Rach Mieu Bridge in Tien Giang Province.

To relieve vehicle congestion and traffic jams on the Rach Mieu Bridge and the two sides of this bridge, the Department of Transport of Tien Giang and Ben Tre provinces yesterday requested Rach Mieu ferry to operate at full capacity. The Traffic Police Department of Ben Tre Provincial Police said that in order to limit traffic jams on the Rach Mieu Bridge, in addition to arranging traffic wardens at checkpoints who are constantly on duty to regulate traffic. Other policemen gave leaflets warning of traffic jams and limited hours for heavy trucks and trucks with 3 axles or more to cross the Rach Mieu Bridge during the Lunar New Year.

Specifically, heavy trucks and trucks with 3 axles or more (over 24 tons) are prohibited from crossing the Rach Mieu Bridge from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily in both directions from January 30 to February 19.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan