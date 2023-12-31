National

Holidaymakers stream to Mekong Delta, causing traffic jam on Rach Mieu Bridge

SGGPO

Traffic congestion was recorded on National Highway No.60's  section from Tien Giang to Ben Tre province on December 31.

From early morning, a large number of vehicles travelling from Ho Chi Minh City and Southeastern localities to the Mekong Delta region across Rach Mieu Bridge caused traffic congestion.

Thousands of means of transport moving slowly in the bridge's area

A reporter of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper said that thousands of means of transport moved slowly in the traffic congestion on the National Highway No.60's section through My Tho City, Tien Giang Province and Rach Mieu Bridge in the direction from Tien Giang to Ben Tre province.

In order to avoid prolonged traffic jams, traffic police forces of Tien Giang and Ben Tre provinces coordinated to regulate vehicles through these areas.

Traffic police are regulating vehicles through Rach Mieu Bridge.

Traffic regulation forces at Rach Mieu Bridge said that the volume of cars, trucks, passenger buses and motorbikes traveling to the Mekong Delta's localities through Rach Mieu Bridge surged sharply during this year’s New Year holiday compared to the same period of previous years.

By 1:00 p.m. on December 31, the traffic situation on the National Highway No.60 leading to the Rach Mieu Bridge in Tien Giang Province was better.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

traffic congestion Rach Mieu bridge National Highway No.60 New Year holiday

