Rach Mieu Bridge BOT discharges station twice to ease congestion on April 29

Due to a significant surge in the number of vehicles as people traveled to their hometowns on the first day of the holidays, the traffic police in Ben Tre and Tien Giang provinces worked diligently to manage one-way traffic on the Rach Mieu Bridge, prioritizing the flow of traffic from Tien Giang to Ben Tre.

As of 10:40 a.m. on the same day, traffic on National Highway No.60 passing through the Rach Mieu Bridge was moving slowly in both directions due to a high volume of vehicles. However, there was a buildup of traffic near the Rach Mieu Bridge BOT Toll Station in Chau Thanh District, Ben Tre Province, causing local congestion.

Earlier, due to the high volume of vehicles, the Rach Mieu Bridge BOT Company temporarily halted toll collection and cleared the station twice to ease traffic congestion.

In particular, the first discharge of the toll station occurred at 8:19 a.m. for lanes 1, 3, and 5 in the direction from Tien Giang to Ben Tre. The second discharge took place from 9:24 a.m. to 10:14 a.m.

* On the same morning, a large number of vehicles were observed traveling towards the West, coming from Ho Chi Minh City, which resulted in partial congestion in certain sections of Tien Giang Province. Local authorities were on duty to regulate traffic flow and prevent prolonged congestion.

There have been ongoing local traffic congestions heading westward at narrow bridges along National Highway No.1 in Cai Be District, Tien Giang province. Particularly at intersections passing through An Thai Trung junction, the volume of vehicles moving from Trung Luong-My Thuan Expressway to National Highway 30 to turn onto National Highway No.1 was too high, causing prolonged congestion at the An Thai Trung junction. Thousands of vehicles were moving very slowly, taking a long time to circulate through this area, while the opposite direction remained clear.

Currently, Tien Giang Province authorities are working around the clock to direct and regulate traffic and address any issues that may arise to prevent overcrowding during this holiday season.

Lieutenant Colonel Le Anh Tuan, Captain of the Traffic Police Team of Tien Giang Provincial Police, is directly in charge of directing traffic at Rach Mieu Bridge. Meanwhile, at An Thai Trung junction, Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Van Dung, Head of the Traffic Police Department of Tien Giang Provincial Police, is directly directing and regulating traffic.

Additionally, the authorities advise commuters to avoid peak hours and use Rach Mieu Ferry as an alternative route to temporarily reduce the traffic load on the section crossing the Rach Mieu Bridge.