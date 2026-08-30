Traffic on expressways surges nearly 60 percent during National Day holiday

Traffic volumes on 15 expressways rose by nearly 60 percent at the beginning of the National Day holiday, with more than 320,000 vehicle trips recorded on August 29, according to the Vietnam Road Administration.

Some expressways saw particularly sharp increases. Traffic on the Chi Thanh-Van Phong and Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet expressways rose by nearly 86 percent, while volumes on the Bung-Van Ninh-Cam Lo route increased by more than 70 percent. Traffic on the Ham Nghi-Vung Ang-Bung and Phan Thiet-Dau Giay expressways also climbed by more than 67 percent.

All toll plazas on the expressway sections currently in operation are now fully operational. Despite the surge in traffic, automated toll collection systems have remained largely stable and efficient, allowing vehicles to pass through without having to stop and wait.

Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) have also been operating at all times, supporting traffic police in promptly handling incidents and facilitating travel during peak periods.

Traffic volumes surge on Ring Road No. 3 on the morning of August 29. Photo: Gia Khanh

The Vietnam Road Administration expects traffic volumes to remain high toward the end of the holiday, particularly on routes connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with other localities and tourist destinations.

Expressway operators will continue coordinating closely with authorities to monitor traffic, address incidents and ensure safe and uninterrupted travel throughout the holiday.

The Vietnam Road Administration has advised motorists to check their vehicles before starting their journeys, ensure sufficient funds are available in their electronic toll accounts, monitor information displayed on variable message signs (VMS), observe speed limits and maintain a safe following distance on expressways.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong