Government urges to clear obstacles for Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4 project

The Government Office has issued a document conveying directions from Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc on the implementation of the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 220/2025/QH15 on the investment policy for the HCMC Ring Road 4 project.

Government urges immediate steps to clear obstacles for Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4 Project.

Accordingly, the Deputy Prime Minister tasked the Minister of Construction with continuing to finalize the Government’s report and, under authorization from the Prime Minister, signing the report on behalf of the Government for submission to the National Assembly at the second session of the 16th-tenure National Assembly in accordance with regulations.

The Ministry of Construction will take the lead, in coordination with ministries, agencies, and the People’s Committees of Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai City, and Tay Ninh Province, in reviewing and updating the progress of the entire project; urgently completing compensation, support, and resettlement work; handing over cleared sites; and relocating technical infrastructure facilities. The ministry is also required to proactively ensure adequate supplies of construction materials and promptly resolve difficulties and obstacles related to material mines so as not to affect construction progress.

At the same time, the ministry will assess the feasibility of mobilizing investment capital under the public-private partnership (PPP) model and clarify investors’ and credit institutions’ capacity to arrange financing. If any component project fails to select an investor under the PPP model, an appropriate solution must be proactively developed in accordance with regulations, without affecting the overall project schedule. Matters beyond the relevant authorities’ jurisdiction must be promptly reported to competent authorities for consideration and decision.

The Standing Deputy Prime Minister also tasked the People’s Committees of Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai City, and Tay Ninh Province with taking responsibility for thoroughly addressing outstanding issues and obstacles in accordance with regulations and implementing the component projects on schedule while ensuring quality, safety, investment efficiency, and conditions for the synchronized operation of the entire route.

Regarding the implementation of the Long Thanh International Airport project, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc tasked the Ministry of Construction and the Ministry of Finance with taking the lead, in coordination with relevant ministries and agencies, to conduct a comprehensive and accurate assessment of the project’s actual progress, particularly packages under Component Projects 3 and 4 that are at risk of delays and may not be completed in 2026. Timely directions should be issued to investors and managing agencies to adopt measures to accelerate implementation and ensure completion as scheduled.

The ministries were also asked to proactively resolve difficulties and obstacles within their jurisdiction during project implementation and promptly report to competent authorities on the implementation results, outstanding issues, and proposed solutions in cases beyond their authority.

The Ministry of Construction, in coordination with the People’s Committees of Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai City, will direct investors of the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau, Ben Luc–Long Thanh, and Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay expressway projects, as well as Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Roads 3 and 4, to accelerate implementation and complete the projects at the earliest possible time so they can be put into operation in sync with Long Thanh International Airport. This is intended to ensure seamless connectivity and maximize the investment efficiency of the projects.

Vietnam Airports Corporation (ACV) was instructed to proactively review, adjust, and update the schedule for each work item and contract package to ensure that the project is completed and put into operation in 2026 as scheduled. ACV must also promptly implement measures, within its authority, to address difficulties and obstacles affecting construction progress.

By Phan Thao—Translated by Kim Khanh