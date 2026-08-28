Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, the State, the National Assembly and the Government on August 28 morning laid a wreath and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum in Hanoi

The delegation pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum on August 28. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit aims to mark the 81st National Day (September 2, 1945–2026).

The delegation included Politburo members, including General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man, and Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, and incumbent and former Party and State leaders.

Party and State leaders and former leaders, along with leaders and former leaders of the National Assembly, Government and Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum on the morning of August 28. (Photo: SGGP)

Party and State leaders and former leaders, along with leaders and former leaders of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, lay wreaths and pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum on the morning of August 28, marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day.(Photo: SGGP)

The delegation of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front then laid a wreath and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum.

The delegates expressed their profound gratitude and solemn remembrance of the beloved leader's immense contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. He devoted his entire life to the people and the country, leading the Party and the Vietnamese people to glorious victories.

Party and State leaders and former leaders, along with leaders and former leaders of the National Assembly, Government and Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, lay wreaths at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs on Bac Son Street on the morning of August 28. (Photo: SGGP)

Eighty-one years ago, on September 2, 1945, at Ba Dinh Square, President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence, giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. He affirmed that Vietnam had the right to freedom and independence and that its people were determined to devote all their spirit, strength, lives, and property to safeguarding those rights.

The entire Party, military, and people of Vietnam remain steadfast in following the path chosen by President Ho Chi Minh and creatively applying his thought to advance the revolutionary cause he devoted his life to new heights, enabling Vietnam to stand alongside the world’s major powers.

The delegations then offered incense and paid tribute to fallen heroes at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bac Son Street in Hanoi.

Also on the morning of August 28, delegations from the Central Military Commission – the Ministry of National Defence; the Central Public Security Party Committee – the Ministry of Public Security; and the Party Committee, People’s Council and People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hanoi laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum and offered incense in memory of fallen heroes and martyrs.

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