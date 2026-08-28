Top leader attends ceremony announcing establishment of Quang Ninh city

A musical performance at the ceremony held on August 28 to announce the National Assembly’s resolution on the establishment of Quang Ninh as a centrally governed city. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attended a ceremony on August 28 to announce the National Assembly’s resolution on the establishment of Quang Ninh as a centrally governed city, during which the leader presented the first-class Labor Order to the Party organization, authorities and people of the northern locality.

Speaking at the ceremony, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam highlighted Quang Ninh’s special role in Vietnam’s history of national construction and defense, stressing that since Quang Ninh province was established in 1963, generations of officials and people have worked together to transform a war-ravaged area into a dynamic locality.

He underlined that the establishment of Quang Ninh city is not simply a change in name or organizational model, but, more importantly, a qualitative transformation. Governance must become more modern, the economy greener, infrastructure more integrated, culture more highly valued and people’s lives better.

Quang Ninh’s vision, he said, must be clear, with the province striving to become a modern, green and smart city rich in cultural identity, a dynamic growth pole in the north, a center for the marine economy, tourism, services and high-tech industry, a peaceful, stable, cooperative and internationally integrated locality, and a place that is attractive to live in, visit, invest in and take pride in.

To realize this vision, the leader asked the Party Committee, authorities and people of Quang Ninh to focus on building a clean and strong Party organization and political system while strongly renewing urban governance, and strengthening the prevention and combat of corruption, wastefulness and negative practices.

The Party and State leader urged Quang Ninh to accelerate its transition from a “brown” to a “green” economy, with greater attention on sea-based and border-gate economic development.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam addresses the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Emphasizing the need to properly organize urban space, develop culture and people, and improve quality of life, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam asked the new city to be planned with a long-term vision, closely connecting urban areas, industrial zones, seaports, border gates, mountainous areas and islands.

Cultural industries, the creative economy and the heritage economy should become new drivers of growth. The city should pay greater attention to mountainous, border and island areas and areas inhabited by ethnic minority communities, narrow income and access-to-public-services gaps, and care for people with meritorious service, disadvantaged groups and workers, he said.

Quang Ninh should build a border of peace, friendship, stability, cooperation and development, while expanding ties with foreign localities and international partners and connecting markets, technology, knowledge and human resources. It should pursue deeper integration while maintaining independence and self-reliance and safeguarding national interests to the fullest.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam expressed his confidence that the Party Committee, authorities and people of Quang Ninh city will continue to uphold the tradition of “discipline and consensus”, strengthen solidarity, nurture aspirations, dare to think big and act decisively, turn potential into resources and advantages into competitiveness, and transform today’s pride into tomorrow’s achievements.

Before attending the ceremony, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and other delegates visited an exhibition on Quang Ninh’s urban master plan to 2050, with a vision to 2075. The exhibition presented an overall vision for Quang Ninh’s development from the present into the future, while showcasing the locality’s socio-economic achievements and key technology sectors.

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