National

Construction of Long Thanh Airport links continues through National Day holiday

SGGPO

During the five-day holiday for National Day (September 2), contractors are working around the clock on Road 25C, the section from National Highway 51 to Communal Road 19, aiming to put the route into operation in October 2026.

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Construction remains busy at the Road 25C project on the first day of the National Day holiday. (Photo: SGGP)

A site inspection on August 29 found machinery and workers mobilized to carry out construction work along the route, focusing on completing the roadbed, pavement and auxiliary facilities. Construction is continuing throughout the holiday to make the most of the available time, increase work volume and accelerate the schedule as the project enters its final phase.

Road 25C is among the transport projects that Dong Nai City is prioritizing to accelerate in order to complete the transport network connecting to Long Thanh Airport. The road is about 2.6 km long, with a total investment of more than VND647 billion (US$25 million) and a first-phase cross-section of 45 meters.

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An overview of the Road 25C construction site (Photo: SGGP)
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Workers continue construction during the National Day holiday. (Photo: SGGP)

Once completed, Road 25C will connect the Long Thanh Airport area with National Highway 51, the Ben Luc–Long Thanh Expressway and Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road No. 3. It will also contribute to establishing a transport network linking the airport with Ho Chi Minh City and industrial, urban and seaport centers in the region.

Road 25C, together with Road 25B, has been identified as a key component of the transport network serving Long Thanh Airport. Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road No. 3 and the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway have undergone technical opening and are in temporary operation, while the remaining routes are being accelerated.

As Long Thanh Airport prepares to commence commercial operations, Dong Nai City has identified the completion of connecting roads as an urgent task to ensure synchronized transport infrastructure serving the airport.

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Road 25C is gradually taking shape. (Photo: SGGP)
By Phu Ngan – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Road 25C National Highway 51 Communal Road 19 Long Thanh Airport transport projects connecting roads

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