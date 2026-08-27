Government approves Metro Line 1 extension to Dong Nai and Long Thanh Airport

On August 27, the Government issued Resolution No. 255/NQ-CP on the construction of an urgent project to extend Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien) to Dong Nai City’s administrative center and Long Thanh International Airport.

Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien). Photo: Hoang Hung

Under the resolution, the People’s Committee of Dong Nai City will undertake the urgent construction project to extend the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro line to Dong Nai City’s administrative center and Long Thanh International Airport in accordance with Clause 2, Article 70 of the 2025 Construction Law.

The People’s Committee of Dong Nai City is responsible for directing the implementation of the project in compliance with construction regulations, laws on investment under the public-private partnership model, and relevant regulations, while ensuring efficiency, quality, safety, openness, and transparency and preventing violations.

It will also carry out compensation and site clearance work, ensuring a balance of interests among residents, businesses, organizations, and other relevant parties; preventing violations, shortcomings, complaints, and the emergence of complex hotspots affecting security and public order; and closely and promptly coordinating with professional units under the Ministry of Public Security to effectively carry out security and public order measures.

The People’s Committee of Dong Nai City was also tasked with reviewing, inspecting, and objectively assessing the openness and transparency of investor selection, ensuring that investors have the capacity to meet the project’s requirements for progress, quality, and efficiency, while maximizing the interests of the State, balancing business interests, and preventing violations, losses, and waste.

The Government assigned the Ministry of Finance responsibility for inspecting and supervising the project’s implementation in accordance with the law.

Extending the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro line from Ho Chi Minh City to Dong Nai City will provide an additional connectivity option to complement other transportation routes, in line with the trend of urban railway development in countries around the world.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan