Vietnam provides US$100,000 in emergency aid to earthquake-hit Colombia

Vietnam has decided to provide $100,000 in emergency humanitarian aid to help Colombia recover from the aftermath of a major earthquake that struck on August 10, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on August 29.

Houses destroyed following the earthquake in Cali, Colombia, on August 12. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Reflecting the traditional friendship and spirit of mutual support between the two nations, the aid package aims to assist the Colombian government and its people in mitigating the severe loss of life and property damage, as well as helping affected communities rapidly stabilize their daily lives.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh