Traffic on Cua Hoi Bridge suspended due to typhoon Kajiki

The Ha Tinh Province Department of Construction has announced the temporary suspension of traffic on the Cua Hoi Bridge due to the impacts of typhoon Kajiki.

The measure, effective from 6 a.m. on August 25, halts the movement of people and all vehicles across the bridge, except for priority vehicles and those involved in disaster response.

Traffic will resume once safety conditions are ensured, the department said.

The unit responsible for the management and regular maintenance of Cua Hoi Bridge has been instructed to install barriers, enforce traffic control in line with current regulations at junctions on both ends of the bridge, and strictly prevent any vehicles or pedestrians from crossing the bridge during dangerous weather conditions.

Cua Hoi Bridge spans the Lam River, connects Ha Tinh and Nghe An provinces.

Cua Hoi Bridge spans the Lam River, connects Ha Tinh and Nghe An provinces. The bridge is 1,728 meters long, with the main span consisting of three sections supported by two lotus-shaped cable-stayed towers. The main span is 18.5 meters wide, while the approach spans are 16 meters wide. The project had a total investment of VND950 billion (US$36 million), funded by government bonds and the local budgets of the two provinces. Construction began on February 15, 2019, and the bridge was opened to traffic on March 14, 2021.

