Traffic congestion increases as workers return after holidays

As workers have started to return to their jobs in factories and companies in Ho Chi Minh City and the Eastern provinces, the traffic volume from Mekong Delta provinces passing through Rach Mieu Bridge has increased again.

Rach Mieu Bridge BOT Company reported on May 2 that the number of vehicles from Mekong Delta provinces passing through Rach Mieu Bridge had surged again during the day. It was due to workers returning to work at factories and companies in Southeast provinces and HCMC after the holiday.

A large number of workers chose to leave early to avoid the local traffic jams that often occur on the last day of the holiday. It was reported that there was some congestion at National Highway No.60 from Ben Tre Province to Tien Giang Province.

To ensure traffic order, the traffic police force in Ben Tre has been present to regulate and direct traffic. They have also cooperated with Tien Giang traffic police to direct and regulate one-way traffic to alleviate congestion caused by the high volume of vehicles.

Moreover, due to the large number of vehicles passing through the toll station, causing congestion, the Rach Mieu Bridge BOT toll station has been cleared twice under the regulation of the traffic police force.