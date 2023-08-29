Trade surplus reaches US$20.19 billion in eight months

Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of US$20.19 billion in the first eight months of this year, according to data released by the General Statistics Office (GSO) on August 29.

In the period, the total import-export turnover of goods hit US$435.23 billion, posting a year-over-year decrease of 13.1 percent. Specifically, export value hit US$227.7 billion, a fall of 10 percent year on year, and import value was down by 16.2 percent to US$207.52 billion.

In August only, the country's total trade hit US$60.92 billion, marking an increase of 6.7 percent compared to the previous month and a decline of 7.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

In eight months, 30 items posted export turnover of over US$1 billion, accounting for 91.8 percent of the country's total export turnover. Particularly, five commodities posted an export turnover of more than US$10 billion, accounting for 58.4 percent.

The US was Vietnam's largest export market with an estimated turnover of US$62.3 billion, while China was Vietnam's largest import market with US$68.1 billion.

To further improve the efficiency of imports and exports, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has planned to focus measures such as promoting innovation and strengthening trade promotion activities towards new and potential markets like India, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and Eastern Europe and those less affected by inflation and posting positive growth like ASEAN.