Tours of Ban Gioc - Detian fall to be piloted from September 15

The tours of Ban Gioc - Detian fall, which flows through Vietnam’s northern border province of Cao Bang and China’s Guangxi, will be piloted from September 15, 2023 to September 14, 2024.

During this period, tourists from both countries need to pre-register in groups of up to 20 people each.

The duration of each group's stop at the opposite side should not exceed 5 hours, and overnight stays are prohibited. Tourists are required to use their passports or entry/exit permits to enter the scenic areas on both sides.

There will be no entrance fee for visitors from Vietnam entering the Chinese side. The Vietnamese side must purchase insurance for tourists before entering the Chinese scenic area.

Tourists from China entering the Vietnamese side are required to purchase tickets for VND70,000 (US$2.9) per person per visit, inclusive of insurance and exclusive of other service fees.

The move demonstrates the determination of both countries to build a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development, toward establishing eco-friendly cross-border tourism models.