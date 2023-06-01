Tourist industry promotes development of green tourism

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism held a conference about implementing ASEAN tourism standards at Rex Hotel in District 1 on May 31.

The conference focuses on luring high-spending and sustainable visitors.

The clean tourism city, community tourism, green hotel, MICE venue and sanitary public toilets are key contents among the ASEAN tourism standards.

Vice Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu said that in 2022, the city's tourism activities have restored under new normal conditions.

In the current context, the standardization of tourism service facilities is an important and necessary condition to improve the quality of destinations and lure high-spending tourists and long-stay tourists.

The application of ASEAN tourism standards is likely to promote the city’s tourism activities and help the tourism industry in international integration.

This standard sets out criteria for energy consumption management and reduction, sustainable usage of natural resources and striking a balance between tourism development and environmental protection, added Ms. Hieu.

According to the organizers, by 2025, the GDP contribution of the ASEAN tourism industry could increase from 12 percent to 15 percent.

The number of jobs could increase from 3.7 percent to 7 percent and the average spending of international tourists is expected to surge from US$877 to US$1,500.