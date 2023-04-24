Tourism demand increases sharply on Reunification holidays

In a few days, the Reunification Day and International Workers' Day holidays will arrive, and many travel companies in Ho Chi Minh City have reported high demand for tours, with 80-90 percent of their business plans being fulfilled.

For busy travelers who want to experience tourism in HCMC for a day or two, many travel companies are ready to offer various attractive and unique tours. According to Saigontourist, their sightseeing products in HCMC, such as the double-decker bus tour, food tours, cruises to enjoy food and admire the Saigon River at night, and the "Following Saigon Commandos' Footsteps" tour, always have regular customers.

In addition, tourist sites such as Dam Sen in District 11 and Suoi Tien in Thu Duc City have also launched a series of unique art programs combined with discounts and promotions that are attractive enough to draw visitors.

Moreover, the new feature of tourism in HCMC during this period is that the HCMC People's Committee Head Office, located at 86 Le Thanh Ton Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, will open its doors to welcome visitors to explore the 114-year-old national architectural and artistic monument on April 29 and 30. Domestic and international tourists traveling in groups should register through the HCMC Tourism Department in advance. Meanwhile, invitations will be sent to children, exemplary members of organizations, and members of the Veterans Association to participate.

Longer group tours are also quite vibrant. According to Ms. Nguyen Nguyet Van Khanh, Marketing Director of Vietravel Tourism Company, the company served over 21,100 customers during this holiday, with nearly 53 percent of them being foreign tourists. For domestic tours, tourists are mostly interested in beach tours such as Phu Quoc, Da Nang, Nha Trang, and Ninh Chu.

Vietravel has proactively worked with partners to increase the variety of destinations and experiences for tours in the Central Highlands. For international tours, tourists are currently showing a lot of interest in Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, Malaysia, China, South Korea, and Japan.