Over 2,500 businesses to join Vietnam Autumn Fair 2025

This is a national fair, of international scope and the largest scale ever, featuring a wide range of promotions, some offering discounts of up to 100 percent, marking the start of the year’s biggest “golden shopping season.”
At a press conference on October 14, the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced that this year’s Autumn Fair will be the largest trade event ever held in Vietnam, gathering around 3,000 exhibition booths representing businesses from 34 provinces and cities.
The fair aims to strengthen links between production and consumption, promote Vietnamese brands, and boost trade promotion activities.
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan emphasized that the 2025 Autumn Fair would be a major highlight for Vietnam’s consumer market this year, highlighting its nationwide promotional campaign.
Businesses will be allowed to offer deep discounts, free gifts and digital shopping vouchers, creating attractive shopping opportunities for consumers.
Organizers also announced that the event would include a series of entertainment shows, art performances, culinary festivals, more than 30 conferences, seminars, and business networking sessions, making it a vibrant destination for both shoppers and trade professionals.