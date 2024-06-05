Tough punishment to be issued to violators of environmental hygiene

Tough punishment will be issued to violators of environmental hygiene under the direction of the Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong this afternoon requested the Chairman of the Thu Duc City People's Committee and chairpersons in districts to urgently implement plans for urban environmental protection, residential areas and waste management in the city and the campaign "Ho Chi Minh City residents do not litter on streets and canals, for a clean, green and environmentally friendly city" as per the guidance of the City People's Committee. The requirement was made in response to residents' complaints about garbage in some canals and public places causing environmental pollution and clogging the drainage system of canals, affecting the lives of inhabitants and the image of the city.

Accordingly, local administrations will coordinate with the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organizations to disseminate information about the campaign and the direction of the city People’s Committee as well as encourage party members, youth union members, association members and people from all walks of life to keep environmental hygiene in public places.

Moreover, people should throw litter in dust bins, limit using plastic waste as well as sort out garbage in their houses to protect the green and clean environment. Additionally, people should join hands to maintain the quality of sanitation in the renovated areas and prevent the emergence of new pollution spots.

The Chairman of the Thu Duc City People's Committee and chairpersons in districts are responsible to the HCMC People's Committee if there is pollution in the area under their management.

Local administrators should go to venues where people throw garbage improperly causing environmental pollution or loss of urban beauty.

Tough punishment will be imposed on those who violate environmental hygiene in public places, encroach on roadways and sidewalks, drainage outlets, sewage pits, and cover drainage manholes and canals. Teams of volunteers will be set up to support the rapid handling of waste and environmental sanitation issues.

By Quoc Hung – Translated By Anh Quan