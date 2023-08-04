Torrential rains swell Red River

Extreme rainfalls of up to 118 mm hit the Northern, Southern and Central Highlands regions throughout August 3, causing chaos for farmers and people.

The National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting said that the above-mentioned localities are forecast to continue to experience the rainy condition until the end of this week.

At the current time, floodwater on the Red River is rising to a high level owing to recent torrential rains in the upstream area.

Reportedly, the water level at the Lao Cai hydrological station reached 78.33 meters compared to the sea level and the flood amplitude was measured at 1.4 meters.

The downpours caused traffic difficulties through some roads in Cam Duong Commune, Pom Han Ward of Lao Cai City in Lao Cai Province.

The floods damaged 127 houses and two irrigation works in Lao Cai City and caused erosions at many points on the provincial road 156B, three inter-commune roads Thong Nhat, Ta Phoi and Hop Thanh.

On the same day, the Border Guard Command of the North Central province of Quang Binh reported that rains have caused flooding and isolation in many places of border communes.

In the Mekong Delta, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Ca Mau Province reported that heavy rains damaged thousands of hectares of rice crops. Similarly, thundery downpours have caused chaos for farmers in Long An Province in recent days.

Farmers are striving to harvest their crops to reduce losses.