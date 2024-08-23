Torrential rains hit Northern region, flooding many localities

Incessant heavy rains hit the capital city of Hanoi and several Northern provinces like Thai Nguyen, Hoa Binh, Quang Ninh and Vinh Phuc from last night until this morning with maximum rainfall of up to 247 mm.

Many streets in Thai Nguyen City have been submerged severely.

The weather model is expected to expand to the coastal areas of Quang Ninh and Thai Binh provinces and Hai Phong City under the impact of a low-pressure trough connecting with upper-air wind convergence.

Many streets in Thai Nguyen City have been submerged under water ranging from 40 cm to 1 meter following intense rain for several hours, impeding traffic and sweeping away cars.

The local hydrological and meteorological station said that this was the heaviest rainfall hitting Thai Nguyen City since the beginning of the rainy season.

As for the capital city of Hanoi, the heavy rain caused flooding in many areas throughout last night, causing traffic congestion during this morning’s rush hour.

Meteorologists said that apart from incessant heavy rains, the capital city of Hanoi and several Northern provinces and cities experienced thousands of lightning strikes last night.

The National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting continued to issue warnings of thundery downpours in Hanoi in the next 24-48 hours.

