Torrential rain lashed Hue city, the Central province of Thua Thien Hue, disrupting normal life and production activities, leading to significant waterlogging and traffic congestion across the city on October 21 morning.

A coastal area of Thua Thien Hue Province is seriously eroded due to heavy rains and huge waves.

Additionally, serious erosions have recently occurred in coastal areas of Thua Thien Hue Province due to prolonged intense spells of rain and huge waves.

The National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting warned of moderate and extreme rainfall ranging between 100 mm and 350 mm above across the city from October 21 to October 23.

Heavy rains can cause risks of flash floods and landslides in low-lying riverside areas, steep slopes and rock falls in high-mountain regions.

By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong