Top pool players in world to join Hanoi Open Pool Championship 2023

The Vietnamese and international billiard players will compete in the Hanoi Open Pool Championship 2023 in the Hanoi Indoor Games Gymnasium at the category of nine balls from October 10 to October 15.

On October 9, the organizing board of the Hanoi Open Pool Championship 2023 hosted a press connference to officially announce the tournament in the capital city of Hanoi.

The Department of Culture and Sports of Hanoi collaborated with Vietcontent and Matchroom to host the tournament gathering 128 top pool players in the world and 128 billiard players of Vietnam.

The total award of the tournament will be up to US$200,000.

Notably, the tournament is under the international system; therefore, the performances will be live broadcasting on Sky Sports, DAZN and cable TV in Vietnam.

The tournament has a highly professional nature within the system of prestigious open prizes of the World 9-ball tour comprising the US Open, UK Open, European Open and Spanish Open.

Famous billiard players such as Shane Van Boening, Francisco Sanches Ruiz, Fedor Gorst, Jayson Shaw and so on shall compete at the tournament.