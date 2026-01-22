Toll collection on Can Tho–Ca Mau Expressway expected to begin in Q2 2026

Toll collection on the Can Tho–Ca Mau Expressway is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2026, according to project authorities.

The Hau Giang–Ca Mau Expressway officially opens to traffic at 11:00 a.m. on January 19, completing continuous expressway connectivity along the Can Tho–Ca Mau corridor. (Photo: SGGP)

While the expressway has been opened to traffic along its entire length, several components, including interchanges, guardrails, traffic signage, and toll collection facilities, are still being completed.

On January 21, the My Thuan Project Management Board announced that three interchanges along the expressway have been completed and are now operational, including IC2 in Hung Phu Ward, Can Tho City; IC5 in Vi Thuy Commune, Can Tho City; and IC12 in Ho Thi Ky Commune, Ca Mau Province.

Four other interchanges, along with guardrails, traffic signage, and toll collection facilities, are still under construction and will require additional time to finalize. As a result, tolling on the Can Tho–Ca Mau Expressway is projected to commence in the second quarter of 2026.

Workers are carrying out final construction on the guardrail sections of the Hau Giang–Ca Mau Expressway. (Photo: SGGP)

The Can Tho–Ca Mau Expressway is part of the eastern North–South Expressway project. It is directly funded by the state budget and falls under the management of the Ministry of Construction. In accordance with regulations, expressways invested in by the State will be subject to toll collection once fully operational.

The State-funded eastern North-South Expressway system is subject to a two-tier pricing structure for tolls.

Tier 1 is set at VND1,300 (US$0.04) per passenger car unit (PCU) per kilometer and applies to expressways that fully meet tolling requirements, including four traffic lanes and a continuous emergency stopping lane.

Tier 2, at VND900 (US$0.03) per PCU per kilometer, applies to expressways with four lanes but without a continuous emergency stopping lane.

Several components of the expressway remain in the final stages of completion. (Photo: SGGP)

The Can Tho–Ca Mau Expressway will fall under Tier 2, with a toll rate of VND900 per PCU per kilometer. For a passenger car traveling the entire route, the estimated toll would be approximately VND99,000 (US$3.76) to be collected via an electronic toll collection (ETC) system without stopping.

The Can Tho–Ca Mau Expressway project has a mainline length of 110.85 kilometers and is divided into two sub-projects, including the Can Tho–Hau Giang section and the Hau Giang–Ca Mau section, both developed under the My Thuan Project Management Board. The four-lane expressway has a total investment of VND27.523 trillion (US$1.046 billion). The 37-kilometer Can Tho–Hau Giang section has been in operation since December 22, 2025, while the 73.2-kilometer Hau Giang–Ca Mau section officially opened to traffic at 11 a.m. on January 19.

By Tan Thai - Translated by Kim Khanh