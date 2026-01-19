Hau Giang–Ca Mau Expressway officially opened to traffic on January 19

The Hau Giang–Ca Mau Expressway officially opened to traffic at 11:00 a.m. on January 19, the My Thuan Project Management Board under the Ministry of Construction announced.

Hau Giang–Ca Mau Expressway

As a result, the entire Can Tho–Ca Mau Expressway, spanning nearly 111 kilometers, has now been fully connected and put into operation.

Under the approved traffic plan, at the starting point in Can Tho City, vehicles travel along National Highway 91B toward Cai Cui Port in Cai Rang Ward. Upon reaching the roundabout at the port access road, vehicles turn onto the connecting road at the IC2 interchange to enter the expressway.

At the ending point in Ca Mau, vehicles access the southern coastal corridor, also known as Xuyen A Road, proceed to the IC12 interchange in Ho Thi Ky Commune, and turn right to join the expressway. Vehicles traveling from An Giang Province will likewise use Xuyen A Road before turning left onto the expressway at the IC12 interchange.

In the former province of Hau Giang Province, vehicles travel along National Highway 61B and enter or exit the expressway at the IC5 interchange in Vi Thuy Commune, Can Tho City, via the connecting roads at the interchange.

IC12 interchange in Ho Thi Ky Commune

According to the My Thuan Project Management Board, vehicles prohibited from using the expressway include specialized vehicles with a design speed lower than the prescribed minimum, motorcycles, motorcycle-like vehicles, non-motorized vehicles, and pedestrians. Vehicles permitted to operate on the Hau Giang–Ca Mau Expressway must comply with a maximum speed limit of 80 km/h and a minimum speed of 60 km/h.

The Can Tho–Ca Mau Expressway has a main alignment stretching nearly 111 kilometers and is divided into two component projects, including the Can Tho–Hau Giang section and the Hau Giang–Ca Mau section. Designed as a four-lane expressway, the project has a total investment of more than VND27.52 trillion (US$1.04 billion), with the My Thuan Project Management Board serving as the investor.

The Can Tho–Hau Giang section was opened to traffic on December 22, 2025.

By Tan Thai - Translated by Kim Khanh