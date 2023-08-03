Tien Giang Province proposing financial aid for 11 landslide fighting projects

The delegation of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control yesterday paid a visit to Tien Giang Province to check disaster fighting tasks here.

In the working session, Vice Chairman of Tien Giang Province People’s Committee Pham Van Trong asked that the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control consider a proposal to the Prime Minister to help the province with urgent projects like completing an irrigation system to protect local orchards, building a system of dykes and sluices to prevent salinity in the Western isles of the province, providing financial aid for 11 landslide fighting projects.

Tien Giang Province also called for support in natural disaster and climate change forecasting, devising feasible solutions to effectively combat against natural disasters.

Secretary Ngo Van Cuong of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union – leader of the delegation – suggested that Tien Giang Province should continue to implement natural disaster fighting measures within its power. It should also increase its propaganda task on the matter, while carrying out the digital transformation process in disaster fights.

Since the beginning of 2023, Tien Giang Province has witnessed 8 tornados in 11 of its districts and towns, causing damage for 244 houses and destroying over 16,700 fruit trees, worth more than VND20.7 billion (US$872,000). Throughout the province, there are 69 landslide locations on a total length of 12,095m. It needs an amount of VND164.7 billion ($6.94 million) to overcome the situation.

On the same day, the delegation paid a visit to Go Cong sea dike in Go Cong Dong District and Thoi Son Isle in My Tho City.