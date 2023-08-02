Long An Province asking for financial approval to 14 disaster fighting projects

The delegation of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control yesterday paid a visit to Long An Province to check disaster fighting tasks here.



In the working session, Secretary Ngo Van Cuong of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union – leader of the delegation – proposed that Long An Province should first prepare a list of urgent landslide fighting projects in priority order before submitting it to the Central Government.

Simultaneously, the province should pay more attention to designating suitable human resources with proper professional skills for the task of disaster prevention and control.

Moreover, Long An Province should pour additional financial resources to timely respond to emergencies while applying IT into disaster fighting missions.

The Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control of Long An Province asked that the national counterpart urgently compile necessary documents for a financial aid and send to the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry, then to the Prime Minister for approval. This support of nearly VND3.8 trillion (US$160.4 million) will be used to carry out 14 disaster prevention and control works in 14 landslide locations in the province.

Since the beginning of this year, Long An Province has witnessed 9 serious cases of landslide on a total length of 1,920m. they have destroyed 7 houses and 2 fences of local residents, causing a damage of VND2 billion ($84,420). There have been heavy rainfalls accompanied by thunderstorms and strong wind that injured 2 people, tore off the roofs of 47 houses, creating a damage of VND900 million ($38,000).