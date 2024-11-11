Weather

Tides in downstream area of Saigon - Dong Nai River exceed alert level 3

The Southern Hydro-meteorological Station on November 11 warned the high tide in the downstream area of the Saigon - Dong Nai River is rising quickly and remains at a high level.

As of 7 a.m. on November 11, the highest water levels at Phu An station, Nha Be station and Thu Dau Mot station measured approximately or above alert level 2, level 3.

The Saigon River

It is anticipated that the water level at most stations in the downstream area of the Saigon – Dong Nai River can change in the first two or three days, and then it will rise rapidly according to the full moon tide in the 10th lunar month.

By November 15, the highest tide peak will approximate alarm level 3.

The peak of the tidal wave can appear on 16-17 November, falling on the 16th and 17th day of the 10th lunar month.

Therefore, it is necessary to prevent waterlogging in low-lying places and along riverside areas, affecting traffic and socio-economic activities in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the forecast of the Southern Hydrological and Meteorological Station, in the first week of November, the rainfall over Ho Chi Minh City tends to decrease gradually.

By Minh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong

