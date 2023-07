Thundery rains in the Central Highlands and Southern regions are expected to last in upcoming days, mostly in the evenings.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting said that moderate and torrential rains covered the Northwestern, the Central Highlands and Southern regions on July 8.

It is expected that the Northern region will continue to experience showers and thunderstorms at night time with rainfalls between 30 mm and 100 mm until July 9.

Similarly, both the Central Highlands and Southern regions are likely to see showers and thunderstorms on the large scale.