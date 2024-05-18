Thunderstorms bring relief from May 18 afternoon

According to the meteorological agency's forecast, the pattern of afternoon and evening thunderstorms will persist from today, May 18, until May 20.

Many areas have already experienced or will experience rainfall, boosting water levels for hydroelectric power plants.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF), this evening and tonight, May 18, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the Northern region, with locally heavy to torrential rainfall of 20-40mm and in some areas exceeding 80mm.

Furthermore, this afternoon and evening, the Western mountainous areas of the North Central and Central Coastal regions, the Central Highlands, and the Southern region will also experience scattered showers and thunderstorms, with locally heavy rainfall of 15-30mm and in some places exceeding 50mm.

According to meteorological experts, on May 18, Ho Chi Minh City may experience reduced rainfall with scattered showers, but by around May 20, widespread thunderstorms are expected to return.

The NCHMF also warns that from the evening of May 19 to the morning of May 20, there is a chance of periods of light to heavy rain and thunderstorms in the Northern region and Thanh Hoa Province, with locally heavy rainfall ranging from 30mm to 70mm and in some areas exceeding 120mm.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan