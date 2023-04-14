Thu Duc City to disburse 95 percent of public investment this year



The local authorities of Thu Duc City first voiced their financial proposals for various aspects of additional investments for the connection road between Saigon Hi-tech Park and Nguyen Xien Street, new investment in the sections of Ring Road No.2 passing Thu Duc City, insertion of a construction project for the connection road between Go Cong junction and Station 2 intersection to Ring Road No.3 into the public investment list, acceptance of the construction project for the office of An Loi Dong Ward People’s Committee to be built on public land and land handover to the People’s Committee of this ward, a pilot scheme to mobilize social resources for Saigon Bridge Park.

Chairman Phan Van Mai of HCMC People’s Committee then delivered clear instructions on more efforts of state agencies in Thu Duc City to cope with predicted socio-economic challenges here. The local authorities, especially the Standing Committee of the city’s Party Committee, are asked to tighten their administration tasks in order to timely address arisen issues. More importantly, Thu Duc City must ensure both quality and quantity in handling administrative procedures for citizens and businesses.

He then requested that by the end of this year, Thu Duc City must disburse 95 percent of its public investment. In addition, by June, it will have had to basically tackle current problems in Saigon Hi-tech Park and Thu Thiem new urban area.

On the same day, Chairman Mai and Secretary of Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Huu Hiep took part in a connection meeting between banks and businesses, co-held by Thu Duc City and the State Bank of Vietnam – HCMC Branch. In this event, four commercial banks sited in this city signed an agreement to support ten businesses with a total amount of nearly VND3 trillion (US$127.95 million) under the form of loan interest rate reduction and credit limit increase for enterprises.

In related news, Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has just issued a formal dispatch to request an acceleration in public investment disbursement. He criticized 25 units having no public investment disbursement in the first quarter this year, including those having to disburse a large amount like Saigon Hi-tech Park (over VND542 billion - $23.1 million), District 8 People’s Committee (over VND267 billion - $11.4 million) and nine hospitals of An Binh, Nguyen Tri Phuong, Trung Vuong, Gia Dinh, People’s Hospital 115, Children’s Hospital No.1, Odonto Stomatology, Traditional Medicine, and HCMC Hospital of Rehabilitation and Occupational Disease.

Until March 31, the total volume of public investment disbursement in HCMC was VND1.6 trillion ($68.6 million), accounting for only 4 percent of the allocated amount in 2023. Therefore, Chairman Mai asked that related units focus on addressing possible issues to speed up the implementation of current projects and public investment disbursement. Particularly, HCMC Planning and Investment Department must review and propose criticism to any units unable to prepare a detailed plan for this important process.