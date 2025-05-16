Thu Duc City rapid response team makes efforts to address waterlogging spots

The Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports yesterday hosted a press conference to provide updates on the city’s socio-economic issues.

At the press conference, Deputy Head of the Public Works and Transportation Division under the Thu Duc City People’s Committee Nguyen Quang Chi stated that Thu Duc City is proactively addressing waterlogging spots based on the "four on-the-spot" and "three readiness" principles; and guiding residents travelling through inundated areas near Thu Duc Market during heavy rains.

Stagnant rainwater inundates areas near Thu Duc Market. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

The Thu Duc City rapid response team will pump water, clear debris and improve drainage capacity on Duong Van Cam, Dang Thi Ranh and Kha Van Can streets, and alleys 17 and 57 on Duong Van Cam Street.

As for activities marking the 135th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports announced that on May 19, all city residents can visit local museums free of charge. Visitors only need to show their Citizen ID card to enjoy the free entry.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong