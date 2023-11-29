Thu Duc City plants trees at Saigon Riverbank Park

Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City yesterday held a tree planting ceremony under the Saigon Riverbank Park renovation and operation project at the area stretching from Ba Son Bridge to Saigon River Tunnel.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of Thu Duc City People's Committee Hoang Tung said that apart from green tree space, the Saigon Riverbank Park also has a space for public activities to attract residents and tourists such as a tourist boat terminal and some squares serving arts activities and shows.

Construction units have been working on the site and it is expected that some items of the work will be completed before January 2024.

Currently, thousands of sunflowers have been planted along the Saigon riverbank. It is expected that from now until the Lunar New Year 2024, around 15,000 sunflower saplings will grow and other service items will be completed at the park. The Saigon Riverbank Park has a total area of about five hectares.

There are architectural works around the area including An Khanh Temple, the City Planning Exhibition Center, the Thu Thiem Congregation of the Lovers of the Holy Cross and so on.

Some photos captured at the tree planting ceremony: