Thu Duc City asked to clearly identify progress of each project

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai worked with the Standing Committee of Thu Duc City Party Committee on the disbursement of public investment capital.

Deputy Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong along with representatives of the city’s departments and sectors attended the working session on November 6.

At the working session, leaders of Thu Duc City People's Committee reported the disbursement of public investment in the city and representatives of departments and sectors gave opinions and proposed solutions for public investment in Thu Duc City to meet the set targets.

Regarding the difficulties and obstacles in the implementation of tasks in Thu Duc City, Secretary of Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Huu Hiep proposed that Ho Chi Minh City would approve Thu Duc City to build a project to use public properties following Resolution 98/2023/QH15 of the National Assembly on piloting a number of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City. Thereby, Thu Duc City will have the conditions to create resources to use public assets.

As for public investment, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai stated that although Thu Duc City disbursed nine out of 113 projects, reaching over 90 percent and 31 out of 113 projects with disbursement rates of 100 percent, these projects have had moderate scale and proportion of the capital.

Meanwhile, a group of projects with over VND20 billion (US$821,000) capital accounted for 91.7 percent of total projects in the city.

Mr. Mai believed that this group needs to be solved and promoted to achieve set targets.

Chairman Mai required Thu Duc City to accelerate the summarization and proposals and collaborated with the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment to calculate the works from surveys, measurements and legal verifications to compensation plans. Therefore, it will be convenient to prioritize the works based on studying the current legal regulations and Resolution No.98 together with the experiences that Ho Chi Minh City has performed to carry out the proposals.

Regarding spending for site clearance, it is important to unify the disbursement plan but the final target shall be the compensations for residents which will be implemented based on their consensus.

The Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee required Thu Duc City and relevant city departments and sectors to concentrate on site clearance works to disburse for the missions of site clearance together with the acceleration of construction and to perform the disbursement for construction to soon put the projects into completion and exploitation. Besides, it is essential to prepare the compensation of site clearance for big projects being listed on investment policy or those set to start works in 2024.

Concerning the investment policy and investment structure, Chairman Mai required Thu Duc City to identify the progress of every project.

In addition, the HCMC Chairman required the relevant units to pay more attention to social infrastructure projects, projects serving people's livelihoods as well as green areas and landscapes of the city and so on.

The chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee required Thu Duc City to clearly identify the methods and mechanisms in detail regarding the proposal of allowing it to submit the project of implementation on using public properties.

Chairman Mai also said that the city will assign departments, sectors and personnel to be contact points for Thu Duc City to collaborate and consider to strengthen the leaders for Thu Duc City to implement the tasks.